New Partnership Audit Regulations Shift IRS Focus

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 11:30 AM EST) -- For the first time in 30 years, Congress has passed significant changes to partnership audit rules. Specifically, the existing partnership audit rules under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (“TEFRA”) have been repealed and replaced by new partnership audit rules, enacted under the Bipartisan Budget Act (“BBA”).



Real estate investors and developers commonly use limited liability companies and limited partnerships taxed as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Attorneys must be prepared to advise their real estate clients on the best way to address the...

