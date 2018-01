NCAA Scores Default Victory In Basketball Tourney TM Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:30 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge on Thursday put a permanent stop to a video game creator’s infringement of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s “March Madness” and “Final Four” trademarks, siding with the NCAA after he and his company failed to respond to the complaint on time.



U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson granted the NCAA’s motion for default judgment and issued a permanent injunction against Robert Alexander and his company Kizzang Inc., cementing an initial decision she made back in November finding the pair in default. The NCAA...

