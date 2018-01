Gov't Seeks High Court Look At $75M Rail Co. Tax Refund

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- The IRS asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reconsider an Eighth Circuit decision to award a railroad company a $75 million refund of taxes paid on employee stock options, but wants the court to put its petition on ice until it rules on a similar case.



In August the Eighth Circuit reversed a district court’s granting of summary judgment to the government and said it erred because Union Pacific Railroad Co. was not required to pay taxes under the Railroad Transportation Act for exercising...

