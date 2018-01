MetLife, US Agree To End Appeal Over Stricter Regulatory Tag

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 10:46 PM EST) -- MetLife Inc. and the government on Thursday agreed to end an appeal of a judge’s order releasing the insurer from its status as a systemically important financial institution, ending a fight that fizzled after the Trump administration started easing regulations put into place after the financial crisis.



The New York-based insurer and the Financial Stability Oversight Council lodged a joint motion to dismiss the case at the D.C. Circuit, signaling that MetLife will remain free of the SIFI designation, which would have placed it under stricter...

