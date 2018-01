Banks Launch £300M Fund To Help Firms Hurt By Carillion

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Some of Britain's biggest banks said they have set up emergency funds totaling £300 million ($416 million) to support small business hurt by the collapse of construction giant Carillion PLC.



Lloyds Banking Group PLC has set aside £50 million and HSBC Holdings PLC said it will offer support worth £100 million to help small firms within Carillion’s supply chain that fear they will suffer after the company went into liquidation this week.



The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC is putting up £75 million as the three firms...

