Judge Sees Through 'Bold' Lie In False Car Insurance Claim

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 5:08 PM GMT) -- A British insurer has won its case at the High Court in London against a driver who falsely claimed his Range Rover had been involved in a collision with a car insured by the company, although the judge awarded only a fraction of the damages sought.



Justice Nigel Teare ruled in favor of U.K. Insurance Ltd. on Thursday and found that the driver, Stuart John Gentry, had been fraudulent in his insurance claim.



“It may be said that to stage a collision and make a false...

