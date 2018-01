CFTC Accuses NY Firm, Owner Of Virtual Currency Scam

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued a Staten Island man and his company CabbageTech Corp. in New York federal court Thursday, accusing them of making off with funds they scammed from customers in exchange for advice on trading in virtual currencies such as bitcoin and Litecoin.



The CFTC’s complaint alleged that Patrick K. McDonnell and CabbageTech, which has done business under the name Coin Drop Markets, have also stolen funds that they had fraudulently collected from customers for investing in virtual currencies.



“As alleged, the...

