'Jersey Shore' Star, Brother Plead Guilty To Tax Charges

Law360, Newark (January 19, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, a performer on the defunct reality TV series “Jersey Shore,” and his brother Marc Sorrentino copped to tax-related charges Friday in New Jersey federal court, with the television personality’s attorney later saying that he hopes to stay out of prison.



Less than a month before they were scheduled to go on trial, Michael Sorrentino, 36, pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and Marc Sorrentino, 38, pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent...

