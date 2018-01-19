Lincoln Financial Drops $3.3B On Liberty Life Assurance

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 2:38 PM EST) -- Insurance and investments firm Lincoln Financial Group said Friday it has acquired Boston-based Liberty Life Assurance Co. from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for $3.3 billion.



The purchase will see Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Financial retain Liberty’s group benefits business and reinsure Liberty’s individual life and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Co. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.



“Through this transaction, Lincoln Financial will have a significantly increased presence in the Group Benefits market by complementing our existing small to middle-market strengths...

