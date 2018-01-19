Lincoln Financial Drops $3.3B On Liberty Life Assurance
The purchase will see Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Financial retain Liberty’s group benefits business and reinsure Liberty’s individual life and annuity business to Protective Life Insurance Co. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.
“Through this transaction, Lincoln Financial will have a significantly increased presence in the Group Benefits market by complementing our existing small to middle-market strengths...
