Canadian Hardware Supplier RCR Seeks Ch. 15 In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (January 19, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- Quebec-based home improvement products maker RCR International Inc. filed a Chapter 15 petition late Thursday in Delaware seeking to protect its U.S. assets from creditors and ensure performance on key contracts while it tries for a potential sale under Canadian court supervision.



In papers filed in the Delaware bankruptcy court, RCR President and CEO Mario Petraglia said the company sought protection under Canada’s insolvency laws in November with $58 million in total debt, citing what he said was rising manufacturing prices in the country and dropping...

