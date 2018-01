MetLife Deal Could Imperil Future SIFI Designations

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- Future financial regulators will have a more difficult time targeting nonbank financial firms for extra regulation after the Trump administration on Thursday agreed to include cost-benefit and other analyses in future designations of systemically important financial institutions, experts said.



The Trump administration agreed to drop an appeal filed by the Obama administration of a 2016 court ruling that allowed MetLife Inc. to escape its designation as a systemically important financial institution. As part of the agreement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Financial Stability Oversight Council,...

