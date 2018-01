Texas Justices To Hear FMLA Leave Unemployment Issue

Law360, Houston (January 19, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted a request from the Texas Workforce Commission to review a ruling that an employee taking an absence from work under the Family and Medical Leave Act can’t get unemployment benefits under the Texas Labor Code.



The high court set oral arguments for Feb. 28 in the case that pits the TWC against Wichita County in a dispute over former county employee Julia White. In December 2016, Texas’ Second Court of Appeals sided with the county, holding that the labor...

