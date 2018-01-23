Ex-GE Capital GC Joins Baker Donelson In Baltimore
Mark Kohler joined Baker Donelson’s Baltimore office as a shareholder after 20 years with GE Capital, the firm announced on Jan. 17. His background in commercial and equipment financing, which allows companies to purchase material assets for their businesses, includes all types of transportation equipment.
“It can be very interesting...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login