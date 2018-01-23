Ex-GE Capital GC Joins Baker Donelson In Baltimore

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has broadened its financial services transactions practice group with the addition of General Electric Capital’s former general counsel, who spearheaded tens of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment financing.



Mark Kohler joined Baker Donelson’s Baltimore office as a shareholder after 20 years with GE Capital, the firm announced on Jan. 17. His background in commercial and equipment financing, which allows companies to purchase material assets for their businesses, includes all types of transportation equipment.



“It can be very interesting...

