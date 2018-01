Whole Foods Recalls Cheesecake Bars In New England

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:39 PM EST) -- Whole Foods Market Inc. said Thursday that nine of its stores in three New England states were voluntarily recalling cheesecake bars that might contain almond flour, even though that ingredient was not listed on their labels.



All the impacted cheesecake bars have been taken off the shelves of the subject stores, which are located in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, according to Whole Foods.



Whole Foods warned that anyone who is allergic to or has a severe sensitivity to almond flour, which is a tree nut...

