Leaker Cop Forfeits Benefits With Guilty Plea, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- A state appellate court affirmed Friday the forfeiture of a former New Jersey police officer’s disability retirement benefits after he admitted to tipping off drug dealers about an undercover wiretap investigation.



The appellate panel said it agreed with the board of trustees of the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System that despite West Paterson, New Jersey, police officer Richard Beagin’s sufficient honorable service credit, he nonetheless is ineligible because of his plea to fourth-degree hindering prosecution. The panel agreed with the board’s claim that Beagin “retired on...

To view the full article, register now.