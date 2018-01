Feds Want Tribes’ Bears Ears Challenge Moved To Utah

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- The federal government asked a D.C. federal court Thursday to transfer a suit brought by the Hopi Tribe and others alleging President Donald Trump did not have authority to reduce the size of the Bears Ears National Monument, arguing that Utah is a better venue.



The federal government said the case should be in Utah federal court because that is where the conflict is centered. The government has also moved to transfer related suits challenging Trump’s decision to decrease the size of Bears Ears and Grand...

