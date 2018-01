ACA, Comcast Ask FCC To Codify Cable Add-On Practice

Law360, San Francisco (January 19, 2018, 8:17 PM EST) -- The American Cable Association and Comcast have urged the Federal Communications Commission to bar utility companies from charging broadband providers when they tie additional cables to lines attached to utility poles, arguing that removing such barriers would quicken the expansion of high-speed internet across the country.



The trade organization ACA argued in its Jan. 17 comments to the FCC that the practice — known as overlashing — would be expedited if the FCC officially codified its longstanding precedent of not restricting new attachments on existing poles....

To view the full article, register now.