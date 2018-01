Texas Justices To Hear Wastewater Disposal Well Tax Fight

Law360, Houston (January 19, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a dispute between saltwater disposal well companies and the Parker County Appraisal District in which the companies argue that the district’s decision to tax their underground wastewater disposal wells separately from the surface constitutes unconstitutional double taxation.



The Texas Supreme Court set oral arguments to take place Feb. 28. in the case, in which the Parker County Appraisal District is attempting to uphold an appellate court opinion in its favor issued in December 2016. The Second Court...

