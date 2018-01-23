Appellate Group Of The Year: Sidley Austin

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:25 PM EST) -- Drawing on expertise in a range of complex legal arenas — from new technology regulation to intellectual property to environmental work — Sidley Austin LLP won a key case for the telecommunications industry in the D.C. Circuit and helped shape new law on Superfund cleanup liability in the Tenth Circuit, landing the firm among Law360’s 2017 Appellate Groups of the Year.

And in one of two cases Sidley lawyers argued during the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 term, the firm won a landmark decision in favor of client...
