Judge Won't Set EEOC Schedule On Wellness Program Rules

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge who recently ordered the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to start over on its rules for workplace wellness programs has walked back his requirement that the agency issue public notice by August for replacement regulations, but said Thursday the existing rules must still be vacated in 2019.



U.S. District Judge John D. Bates — who ordered the EEOC in August 2017 to reconsider two regulations surrounding employer-sponsored wellness programs that had been challenged by the AARP — had granted the agency’s request...

