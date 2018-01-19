Broadband Bill Deluge Aims To Streamline Rural Deployment

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- House lawmakers kept up the onslaught of broadband-related bills on Friday, filing several new measures aimed at shoring up resources for internet network expansion, including emergency funding for disaster areas and reduced environmental and historical reviews for certain projects.



House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Chairman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., announced a five-bill package that would allow companies receiving federal broadband subsidies to get advances in disaster areas, extend more review exclusions to speed up infrastructure projects and streamline build-out procedures on federal lands. One of the...

