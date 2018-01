MagCorp Attys Insist On $88M Legal Bill For Renco Suit Win

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- After winning a $213 million judgment against billionaire industrialist Ira Rennert and his RenCo Group Inc. for allegedly plundering Magnesium Corp., a bankrupt subsidiary, Beus Gilbert PLLC wants its money, telling a New York bankruptcy court Friday its $88 million contingency fee is set in stone despite what RenCo and some creditors say.



Beus Gilbert served as special litigation counsel to MagCorp of America’s Chapter 7 trustee, Lee Buchwald, who secured the $213 million judgment in 2015. Buchwald told jurors at the monthlong trial that MagCorp...

To view the full article, register now.