9 IPOs Projected To Exceed $3B In Year's Busiest Week

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- Ten firms will guide nine companies set to price initial public offerings raising nearly $3.2 billion during the week of Jan. 22, led by a $1.8 billion IPO by a Brazilian digital payments provider, plus offerings by private equity-backed companies and a raft of life sciences issuers.



The spate of offerings continues a relatively fast start for 2018 IPOs, which have accelerated over the past week following a holiday lull. The biggest IPO of the year, a $1.5 billion offering by home security giant ADT Inc.,...

To view the full article, register now.