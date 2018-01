Ex-Banker Hits Wells Fargo With $25M Whistleblower Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 19, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- A mortgage banker who was temporarily banned by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for manipulating mortgage fees has lobbed a $25 million whistleblower suit against Wells Fargo, claiming it used him as a scapegoat to steer the CFPB’s attention away from its predatory mortgage prices.



In a Jan. 16, nine-count complaint, David Eghbali claims that Wells Fargo & Co. has tacked on illegal hidden fees to its so-called “no cost” mortgage loan refinance process since 2013.



“Wells Fargo’s new pricing policy was a classic ‘bait and...

