Transfer Price Change Can't Alter Customs Value: EU Court

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- German customs officials are not required to retroactively adjust the value of imported items based on changes made under a transfer pricing arrangement between a subsidiary in the country and its Japanese parent company, the European Union’s top court has ruled.



At issue was whether Hamamatsu Photonics Deutschland GmbH, the German subsidiary of a Japanese electronics company, could get a refund on customs duties it paid on imports after its parent company made adjustments under a transfer pricing agreement, which, in general, covers the way businesses...

