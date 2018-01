$3.75M Award Over Sale Of 'Daily Mail' URL OK'd

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Friday confirmed a $3.75 million arbitration award issued to an American publishing company and its subsidiary after a business partner sold a website the parties owned to the U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper without permission, finding an arbitrator did not make any obvious legal errors.



Without touching the merits of the case, U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston rejected the Daily Gazette Co.'s arguments to toss out the award issued to MediaNews Group Inc. and its subsidiary the Charleston Publishing Co....

To view the full article, register now.