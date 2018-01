Banking Reg GCs Aim To Preserve 'Core' Dodd-Frank Reforms

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- The general counsels at the nation's banking regulators said Friday that they are open to updating post-financial crisis banking safeguards, although the Federal Reserve Board’s GC said the “core reforms” will be preserved.



The general counsels of the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency were looking broadly at the year ahead at the annual meeting of the American Bar Association’s Banking Law Committee in Washington, D.C., where they pointed to their agency chiefs for a clear view...

To view the full article, register now.