States Back Utility’s High Court Bid For Antitrust Immunity

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- Various state organizations and the American Public Power Association deluged the U.S. Supreme Court with amicus briefs Monday, supporting a Phoenix-area utility seeking immunity from a Tesla unit’s antitrust suit and raising concerns about respect for state sovereignty.



The groups are backing the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District’s quest to reverse a Ninth Circuit decision that bounced SRP’s appeal of a lower court decision. The trial judge had denied SRP’s request for state-action immunity from an antitrust suit filed by Tesla unit SolarCity...

To view the full article, register now.