Fla. Panel OKs Bad Faith Claim Before Insurer's Appraisal

Law360, Miami (January 19, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday declined to reconsider its reversal of a lower court decision that a State Farm policyholder filed his sinkhole damage suit too soon, finding there is nothing in the law saying he had to wait for State Farm’s appraisal.



The three-judge panel refused to reconsider its decision to revive a suit Phillip Landers brought against State Farm Florida Insurance Co., dismissing its argument that his initial notice of suit was invalid because he filed it before the damage to his home...

To view the full article, register now.