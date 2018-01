CBP Violated Court Orders Against Travel Ban: DHS Watchdog

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General released a report Friday revealing that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection was “caught by surprise” when President Donald Trump issued the first travel ban, and that it violated related court orders that were issued a short time later.



The department’s OIG said in the redacted report that although DHS had seen two draft versions of Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order — which suspended the entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen...

To view the full article, register now.