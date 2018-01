Military Aircraft Tracker Vulnerable To Hacking, GAO Says

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office was able to track military aircrafts with public information made available by a new aviation surveillance system required to be fully implemented within two years, one of a set of glaring security risks an audit released this week found that federal agencies have yet to address.



A report released to the public Thursday said the U.S. Department of Defense and Federal Aviation Administration have an “urgent need” to address risks of the new radar-replacing tracking technology that the DOD has until Jan....

To view the full article, register now.