Texas Oil Driller Settles $618M IRS Dispute In Tax Court

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 6:24 PM EST) -- The oil exploration unit of Texas-based Lewis Energy Group LP has reached a settlement with the IRS that will see the company recognize far less income for its 2011 tax year than the $618 million originally sought by the agency, according to a decision entered in the U.S. Tax Court Friday.



The agreement will see Segundo Navarro Drilling Ltd.'s ordinary income adjusted up to $3.6 million from $3.5 million for the tax year, while its capital gain will rise to $162 million from $157.9 million, according...

