Woodbridge Managers Resign Amid Ch. 11 Trustee Arguments

Law360, Wilmington (January 19, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- Facing securities charges in Florida in an alleged $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme and under pressure to accept trustee oversight in Delaware, bankrupt Woodbridge Group of Companies reported the resignation of its original independent manager and planned departure of its chief restructuring officer on Friday.



Word of the resignation of CRO Lawrence Perkins of SierraConstellation Partners LLC surfaced during a Delaware bankruptcy court trial on motions to hand the case over to a Chapter 11 trustee, filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and official committee of...

