Md. High Court Revives Negligence Claims From Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Maryland’s highest court has partially restored a case alleging a nursing home allowed a patient to fall twice in the same day, finding it was improperly directed to arbitration because negligence claims did not contain any aspect of medical malpractice and thus were not subject to alternative dispute resolution as the lower courts held.



The Maryland Court of Appeals found Friday that the dismissal of patient Shelia Davis’ entire case against the Frostburg Village skilled nursing facility — including medical malpractice and negligence claims — wrongly...

