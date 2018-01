Hanover Off Hook For Costs In Dershowitz Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange can’t force Hanover Insurance Group to cover its costs after both insurers paid to settle a lurid defamation suit against famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz involving claims of child sex slavery, a Florida federal court ruled Friday.



Privilege Underwriters, also known as Pure Insurance, and Hanover, along with non-party CNA, split the costs of a confidential settlement three ways to end lawyers Paul G. Cassell and Bradley J. Edwards’s defamation suit against Dershowitz in 2016.



Pure later sued Hanover, saying Hanover’s policy should have...

