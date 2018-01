Fed. Circ. Gives Patentee New Shot After WiFi One Decision

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said on Friday it would rehear Click-To-Call Technologies LP’s appeal in a decision invalidating its patent describing a system of establishing anonymous telephone communications, which has been pending for several years, saying that rehearing was “warranted” in light of the en banc ruling in WiFi One LLC v. Broadcom Corp. earlier this month.



CTC filed an appeal after the panel in 2015 invalidated the patent in an America Invents Act inter partes review, arguing that Oracle Corp.’s challenge should have been found to...

