4th Circ. Frees Sudan From $48M USS Cole Bombing Award

Law360, Nashville (January 22, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has vacated a $48 million judgment against Sudan for allegedly supporting al-Qaida’s deadly bombing of the USS Cole, saying it had not been properly served with the underlying lawsuit.



The service of the suit, filed against the Republic of Sudan on behalf of the families of sailors killed in the 2000 bombing, was not in line with requirements for the service of lawsuits under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, or FSIA, a three-judge panel ruled Friday in a published decision. That means that...

