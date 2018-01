IRS Issues Guidance On Measuring Overseas Cash Earnings

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 7:05 PM EST) -- The IRS issued a notice on Friday, fleshing out more details on how companies can calculate their overseas earnings when they bring them back to the United States under the recently enacted tax overhaul.



The guidance, which the Internal Revenue Service said will be incorporated into future regulations, gives taxpayers some wiggle room in measuring the amount of offshore income that is eligible for a discounted one-time tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97. The IRS also expanded how debt is characterized...

