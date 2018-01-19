7th Circ. Upholds Sentences In $4.3M Health Care Fraud

Law360, Springfield (January 19, 2018, 10:51 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday upheld the prison sentences of a man and a woman convicted in a $4.3 million scheme to defraud Medicare, finding the district judge used proper calculations and considerations to determine their sentences.



Former Medicall Physicians Group Ltd. colleagues Rick Brown and Mary Talaga were sentenced to 87 and 45 months, respectively, in 2015 after a government investigation into Medicall’s overbilling of Medicare. Though Medicall’s owner pled guilty and cooperated with the government, Brown, an office manager, and Talaga, a billing specialist,...

