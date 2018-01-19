7th Circ. Upholds Sentences In $4.3M Health Care Fraud
Former Medicall Physicians Group Ltd. colleagues Rick Brown and Mary Talaga were sentenced to 87 and 45 months, respectively, in 2015 after a government investigation into Medicall’s overbilling of Medicare. Though Medicall’s owner pled guilty and cooperated with the government, Brown, an office manager, and Talaga, a billing specialist,...
