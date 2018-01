New MLB Collusion Rumors May Reveal Bigger Issues

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 10:41 PM EST) -- With the Major League Baseball free-agent market the quietest it has been in years, rumors that the teams may be colluding with one another to avoid offering big contracts have begun to swirl, but experts say a grievance may be hard to prove as the economics of baseball have changed.



The rumors harken back to high-profile collusion scandals of the 1980s, although collusion between teams or between players has been explicitly outlawed since the addition of a key sentence to the first league collective bargaining agreement...

To view the full article, register now.