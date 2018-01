SEC Settles With 2 Men Accused Of $3.8M Trading Scheme

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reached deals to resolve its case against two California men accused of perpetrating a $3.8 million scheme to manipulate the prices of two companies’ shares by making it appear as if third parties were trading in them, according to judgments entered in San Diego federal court on Friday.



The judgments require Troy J. Flowers, his business partner Sean P. Nevett and Flowers’ company Fruition Inc. to pay disgorgement, interest and civil monetary penalties in amounts to be determined upon...

