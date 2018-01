Enviros Can't Halt Fla. Harbor Expansion Plan, Judge Says

Law360, Miami (January 22, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday sunk an environmental group's bid to delay the start of a Jacksonville harbor dredging project and partially dismissed its challenge over the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' environmental review efforts, finding the basis for the group's arguments did not hold water.



St. Johns Riverkeeper Inc. was seeking a preliminary injunction to prohibit the Army Corps from starting the dredging work, which it is set to undertake on behalf of the Jacksonville Port Authority, until the agency has satisfied its National...

