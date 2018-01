German SEO Firm Wins Patent Infringement Fight Under Alice

Law360, San Jose (January 22, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Friday tossed litigation accusing Berlin-based Searchmetrics GmbH and a California subsidiary of infringing a rival search engine optimization firm’s patents, agreeing the asserted inventions related to statistical market analysis and market share growth and were not patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling.



U.S. District Court Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted Searchmetrics' motion for judgment on the pleadings in a suit brought by BrightEdge Technologies Inc., finding the defendants had met their burden of proving invalidity.



In its operative complaint,...

