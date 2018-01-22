BT Loses Suit Aiming To Change Pension Calculations

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 12:11 PM GMT) -- British Telecommunications PLC is considering an appeal after a judge prevented the company from changing the way it will increase future annual payouts to 83,000 members of its pension insurance scheme.



Justice Antony Zacaroli of the High Court in London ruled against the communications giant on Friday, preventing BT from ditching the Retail Price Index, or RPI, as a means of calculating annual payouts to some of its 296,000 pension scheme members.



Some companies have been able to lower their pensions obligations in recent years by...

