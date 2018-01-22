Sanofi Buys Hemophilia Drugmaker In $11.6B Deal

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:53 AM EST) -- Sanofi has agreed to buy Bioverativ, a biopharmaceutical business focused on developing treatments for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for about $11.6 billion, the companies announced Monday.



The deal comes as part of Sanofi's plan to reshape its portfolio by 2020 by focusing on areas where it either currently has, or believes it can effectively build, a leadership position.



Under the terms of the transaction, France-based Sanofi SA will snap up all of the outstanding shares of Massachusetts-based Bioverativ common stock for $105 per share...

