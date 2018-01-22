Celgene Continues Active January With $9B Juno Acquisition
Under the terms of the transaction, Summit, New Jersey-based Celgene Corp. will acquire Seattle-headquartered Juno Therapeutics Inc. for $87 per share in cash. The deal, which was rumored last week, has been approved by the boards of directors for both companies.
Juno is focused on developing immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company has several product candidates that it...
