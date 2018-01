Ejection Seat Maker Pleads Guilty After RAF Pilot's Death

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:17 PM EST) -- Ejector seat manufacturer Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. pled guilty Monday to violating U.K. health and safety laws in connection with the 2011 death of a Royal Air Force pilot.



The company acknowledged breaching a single charge under Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in Lincoln Crown Court, according to a statement Monday on the company's website.



Flt. Lt. Sean Cunningham, a member of the RAF Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, had been grounded at the RAF air base in...

To view the full article, register now.