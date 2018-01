Court Awards $1.6M To Paper Mill Seller In Tax Refund Fight

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- A federal court in Seattle on Friday awarded more than $1.6 million to Simpson Tacoma Kraft Co. in its dispute with WestRock CP LLC over ad valorem taxes on a paper mill property it sold to WestRock.



The court granted Seattle-based Simpson $1.6 million, plus $135,744 in prejudgment interest accrued through Nov. 13, 2017, the court said in its judgment siding with Simpson.



Simpson sold its Tacoma Kraft pulp and paper mill to WestRock in May 2014, according to court documents. In its initial complaint WestRock...

