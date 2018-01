Justices Reject Solar Co. Suit Over Conn.’s Regulatory Power

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a solar company’s appeal challenging Connecticut’s program for soliciting renewable energy projects and its renewable portfolio standard, leaving in place a Second Circuit decision that said the state did not infringe on the federal government’s powers.



In denying Allco Finance Ltd.’s petition for a writ of certiorari, the justices let stand a Second Circuit panel's unanimous June decision affirming the dismissal of the company’s two related complaints. The appeals court panel found that Connecticut regulators did...

