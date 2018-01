High Court Won't Hear Bearded Seal Listing Dispute

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 3:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up efforts to overturn the National Marine Fisheries Service’s decision to list a Pacific bearded seal population as threatened, shooting down requests for review by oil and gas groups, the state of Alaska, an Alaska Native regional corporation and others.



The justices shot down a pair of petitions requesting review of the 9th Circuit’s October 2016 ruling that 100-year climate change projects could factor into the agency’s decision to list the Beringia distinct population segment of the Pacific...

